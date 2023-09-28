We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Bina Darulaman Berhad (KLSE:BDB)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Bina Darulaman Berhad (KLSE:BDB) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Bina Darulaman Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.017 = RM8.8m ÷ (RM704m - RM182m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Bina Darulaman Berhad has an ROCE of 1.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 5.8%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Bina Darulaman Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Bina Darulaman Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Bina Darulaman Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Shareholders will be relieved that Bina Darulaman Berhad has broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 1.7%, which is always encouraging. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

Our Take On Bina Darulaman Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Bina Darulaman Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And since the stock has fallen 17% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Bina Darulaman Berhad that you might find interesting.

