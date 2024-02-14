We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd (KLSE:BOXPAK)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd (KLSE:BOXPAK) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.028 = RM5.8m ÷ (RM494m - RM288m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd has an ROCE of 2.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Packaging industry average of 9.3%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

It's nice to see that ROCE is headed in the right direction, even if it is still relatively low. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 257%. The company is now earning RM0.03 per dollar of capital employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 46% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 58% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

What We Can Learn From Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. And since the stock has fallen 41% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd (at least 2 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

While Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

