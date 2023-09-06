We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd (KLSE:BOXPAK)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd (KLSE:BOXPAK) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.027 = RM5.7m ÷ (RM495m - RM282m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd has an ROCE of 2.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Packaging industry average of 11%.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd's ROCE Trend?

It's great to see that Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 2.7% on their capital employed. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 41%. This could potentially mean that the company is selling some of its assets.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 57% of its operations, which isn't ideal. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

Our Take On Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Given the stock has declined 25% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd (at least 2 which are a bit unpleasant) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

