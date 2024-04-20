We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Castings (LON:CGS)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Castings' (LON:CGS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Castings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = UK£19m ÷ (UK£166m - UK£34m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Castings has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.6% generated by the Metals and Mining industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Castings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Castings .

So How Is Castings' ROCE Trending?

Castings has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 59% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Castings is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And with a respectable 42% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

