We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Comet Holding (VTX:COTN)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Comet Holding's (VTX:COTN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Comet Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = CHF76m ÷ (CHF486m - CHF92m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Comet Holding has an ROCE of 19%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 16% generated by the Electronic industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Comet Holding

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Comet Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Comet Holding.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Comet Holding Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Comet Holding. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 19%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 41%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Comet Holding thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Comet Holding can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 122% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Story continues

While Comet Holding looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether COTN is currently trading for a fair price.

While Comet Holding may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.