We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure (ASX:DBI)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure's (ASX:DBI) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.07 = AU$225m ÷ (AU$3.8b - AU$540m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure has an ROCE of 7.0%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 5.3% generated by the Infrastructure industry, it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last two years, the ROCE has climbed 120% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

In Conclusion...

To bring it all together, Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And with a respectable 32% awarded to those who held the stock over the last year, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure (including 1 which can't be ignored) .

