We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Dolby Laboratories, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.095 = US$241m ÷ (US$2.9b - US$394m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Dolby Laboratories has an ROCE of 9.5%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 7.2% generated by the Software industry, it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Dolby Laboratories' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Dolby Laboratories .

The Trend Of ROCE

Dolby Laboratories has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 52% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Our Take On Dolby Laboratories' ROCE

To bring it all together, Dolby Laboratories has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 34% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Dolby Laboratories you'll probably want to know about.

While Dolby Laboratories isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

