We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Electrovaya (TSE:ELVA)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Electrovaya (TSE:ELVA) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Electrovaya, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$1.9m ÷ (US$35m - US$25m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Electrovaya has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 14% generated by the Electrical industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Electrovaya's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Electrovaya for free.

What Can We Tell From Electrovaya's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Electrovaya is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About one year ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 19% on its capital. In addition to that, Electrovaya is employing 80% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Electrovaya has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 71%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Electrovaya has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And a remarkable 462% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Electrovaya can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Electrovaya does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

