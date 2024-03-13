We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At eMedia Holdings (JSE:EMH)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at eMedia Holdings (JSE:EMH) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for eMedia Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = R523m ÷ (R5.7b - R868m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, eMedia Holdings has an ROCE of 11%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for eMedia Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating eMedia Holdings' past further, check out this free graph covering eMedia Holdings' past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For eMedia Holdings Tell Us?

eMedia Holdings has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 445%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 22% less capital than it was five years ago. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

In Conclusion...

From what we've seen above, eMedia Holdings has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 105% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with eMedia Holdings and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

