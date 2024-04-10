We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Endeavour Group (ASX:EDV)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Endeavour Group (ASX:EDV) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Endeavour Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = AU$1.0b ÷ (AU$12b - AU$2.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Endeavour Group has an ROCE of 11%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Endeavour Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Endeavour Group .

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Endeavour Group are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last three years to 11%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 31% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Endeavour Group thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 22%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. This tells us that Endeavour Group has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line On Endeavour Group's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Endeavour Group has. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 20% in the last year. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Endeavour Group, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

