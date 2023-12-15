We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Entergy:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.053 = US$2.9b ÷ (US$61b - US$5.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Entergy has an ROCE of 5.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Electric Utilities industry average of 4.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Entergy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 5.3%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 28%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Entergy thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On Entergy's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Entergy has. Since the stock has returned a solid 43% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Entergy (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should know about.

