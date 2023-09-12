We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At FGV Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FGV)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at FGV Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FGV) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on FGV Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = RM842m ÷ (RM17b - RM4.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, FGV Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 6.7%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 6.8%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for FGV Holdings Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering FGV Holdings Berhad here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

FGV Holdings Berhad is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 105% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

What We Can Learn From FGV Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that FGV Holdings Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has only returned 6.0% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

FGV Holdings Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

