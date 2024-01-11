We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Fibon Berhad (KLSE:FIBON)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Fibon Berhad (KLSE:FIBON) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Fibon Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.071 = RM4.3m ÷ (RM62m - RM1.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

Therefore, Fibon Berhad has an ROCE of 7.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electrical industry average of 11%.

KLSE:FIBON Return on Capital Employed January 11th 2024

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Fibon Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Fibon Berhad Tell Us?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 7.1%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 26%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On Fibon Berhad's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Fibon Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Considering the stock has delivered 0.7% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Fibon Berhad (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should know about.

