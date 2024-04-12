We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Hess (NYSE:HES)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Hess (NYSE:HES) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hess:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$2.9b ÷ (US$24b - US$3.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Hess has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Oil and Gas industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hess compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Hess .

What Can We Tell From Hess' ROCE Trend?

Hess has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 261% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Our Take On Hess' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Hess has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a staggering 158% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Hess can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

