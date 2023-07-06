We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad (KLSE:JTIASA)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad (KLSE:JTIASA) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = RM209m ÷ (RM1.9b - RM117m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 12%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 6.4% generated by the Forestry industry.

In the above chart we have measured Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 555% over the trailing five years. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 32% less capital than it was five years ago. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 6.2%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

What We Can Learn From Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 11% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

