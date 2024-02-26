We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Khind Holdings Berhad (KLSE:KHIND)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Khind Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:KHIND) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Khind Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = RM13m ÷ (RM343m - RM112m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Khind Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 5.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 10%.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Khind Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Khind Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering Khind Holdings Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Khind Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 5.5%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 40% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Khind Holdings Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Khind Holdings Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a solid 74% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing, we've spotted 3 warning signs facing Khind Holdings Berhad that you might find interesting.

