We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Kim Loong Resources Berhad (KLSE:KMLOONG)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Kim Loong Resources Berhad (KLSE:KMLOONG) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Kim Loong Resources Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = RM217m ÷ (RM1.3b - RM170m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

So, Kim Loong Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Food industry average of 6.4% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kim Loong Resources Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Kim Loong Resources Berhad Tell Us?

Kim Loong Resources Berhad has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 53% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Our Take On Kim Loong Resources Berhad's ROCE

To bring it all together, Kim Loong Resources Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has returned a staggering 118% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

