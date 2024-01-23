We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Kraft Heinz, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = US$5.5b ÷ (US$90b - US$7.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Kraft Heinz has an ROCE of 6.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Kraft Heinz's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Kraft Heinz here for free.

So How Is Kraft Heinz's ROCE Trending?

Kraft Heinz has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 21%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 27% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. Kraft Heinz may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

In Conclusion...

From what we've seen above, Kraft Heinz has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Like most companies, Kraft Heinz does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

