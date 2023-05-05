We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At LB Aluminium Berhad (KLSE:LBALUM)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, LB Aluminium Berhad (KLSE:LBALUM) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for LB Aluminium Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = RM64m ÷ (RM824m - RM309m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Thus, LB Aluminium Berhad has an ROCE of 12%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.7% generated by the Metals and Mining industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for LB Aluminium Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how LB Aluminium Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For LB Aluminium Berhad Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from LB Aluminium Berhad. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 12%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 60% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at LB Aluminium Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On LB Aluminium Berhad's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what LB Aluminium Berhad has. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 63% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for LB Aluminium Berhad (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

