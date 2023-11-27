We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Li Auto is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = CN¥4.2b ÷ (CN¥120b - CN¥58b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Li Auto has an ROCE of 6.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Auto industry average of 9.7%.

See our latest analysis for Li Auto

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Li Auto compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Li Auto here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Li Auto has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About four years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 6.8% on its capital. In addition to that, Li Auto is employing 880% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

Story continues

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 48% of the business, which is more than it was four years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Bottom Line On Li Auto's ROCE

Overall, Li Auto gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last three years the stock has only returned 15% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Li Auto, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Li Auto isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.