We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for M.P. Evans Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$64m ÷ (US$574m - US$48m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, M.P. Evans Group has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Food industry.

In the above chart we have measured M.P. Evans Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering M.P. Evans Group here for free.

What Can We Tell From M.P. Evans Group's ROCE Trend?

M.P. Evans Group is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 81% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

What We Can Learn From M.P. Evans Group's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that M.P. Evans Group has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a solid 40% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

M.P. Evans Group does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for M.P. Evans Group that you might be interested in.

