We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Malayan Cement Berhad (KLSE:MCEMENT)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Malayan Cement Berhad's (KLSE:MCEMENT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Malayan Cement Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = RM333m ÷ (RM10b - RM1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Malayan Cement Berhad has an ROCE of 3.9%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 3.9%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured Malayan Cement Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Malayan Cement Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Malayan Cement Berhad has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 3.9% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 164% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

What We Can Learn From Malayan Cement Berhad's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Malayan Cement Berhad's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Malayan Cement Berhad, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

