We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At MBM Resources Berhad (KLSE:MBMR)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in MBM Resources Berhad's (KLSE:MBMR) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on MBM Resources Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.01 = RM24m ÷ (RM2.5b - RM176m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, MBM Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 1.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Retail Distributors industry average of 8.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for MBM Resources Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

MBM Resources Berhad has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 1.0% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, MBM Resources Berhad is employing 32% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that MBM Resources Berhad has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Since the stock has returned a staggering 120% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you'd like to know more about MBM Resources Berhad, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is concerning.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

