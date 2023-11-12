We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Meta Bright Group Berhad (KLSE:MBRIGHT)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Meta Bright Group Berhad's (KLSE:MBRIGHT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Meta Bright Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0079 = RM2.1m ÷ (RM319m - RM49m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Meta Bright Group Berhad has an ROCE of 0.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 6.1%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Meta Bright Group Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

The fact that Meta Bright Group Berhad is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 0.8% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Meta Bright Group Berhad is employing 23% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

What We Can Learn From Meta Bright Group Berhad's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Meta Bright Group Berhad has now broken into profitability. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Meta Bright Group Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Meta Bright Group Berhad (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should know about.

