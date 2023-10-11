We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad (KLSE:NSOP)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad's (KLSE:NSOP) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.012 = RM9.8m ÷ (RM805m - RM8.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad has an ROCE of 1.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 6.8%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 798% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

What We Can Learn From Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Considering the stock has delivered 9.9% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

