We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At OCB Berhad (KLSE:OCB)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at OCB Berhad (KLSE:OCB) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for OCB Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = RM4.5m ÷ (RM303m - RM80m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, OCB Berhad has an ROCE of 2.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 7.0%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for OCB Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating OCB Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that OCB Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 2.0%, which is always encouraging. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

Our Take On OCB Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that OCB Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And with a respectable 78% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One final note, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with OCB Berhad (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

While OCB Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

