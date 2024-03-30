We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Opera is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = US$64m ÷ (US$1.0b - US$81m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Opera has an ROCE of 6.8%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 7.2%.

In the above chart we have measured Opera's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Opera .

What Can We Tell From Opera's ROCE Trend?

Opera has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 21% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Opera is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a staggering 153% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Opera can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Like most companies, Opera does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

