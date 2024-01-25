We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for PlayAGS, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.088 = US$56m ÷ (US$684m - US$52m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, PlayAGS has an ROCE of 8.8%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 9.2%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured PlayAGS' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering PlayAGS here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

PlayAGS has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 105% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line On PlayAGS' ROCE

To sum it up, PlayAGS is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Given the stock has declined 67% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for PlayAGS (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

