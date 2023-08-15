We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Privasia Technology Berhad (KLSE:PRIVA)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Privasia Technology Berhad's (KLSE:PRIVA) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Privasia Technology Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.022 = RM1.4m ÷ (RM89m - RM23m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Privasia Technology Berhad has an ROCE of 2.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the IT industry average of 22%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Privasia Technology Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Privasia Technology Berhad Tell Us?

Like most people, we're pleased that Privasia Technology Berhad is now generating some pretax earnings. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 2.2% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. In regards to capital employed, Privasia Technology Berhad is using 29% less capital than it was five years ago, which on the surface, can indicate that the business has become more efficient at generating these returns. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, Privasia Technology Berhad has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Privasia Technology Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Privasia Technology Berhad that you might be interested in.

