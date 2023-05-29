We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Public Packages Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PPHB)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Public Packages Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PPHB) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Public Packages Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = RM46m ÷ (RM396m - RM38m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Public Packages Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Packaging industry average of 12%.

View our latest analysis for Public Packages Holdings Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Public Packages Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Public Packages Holdings Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Public Packages Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Public Packages Holdings Berhad is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 13%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 57% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Public Packages Holdings Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

One more thing to note, Public Packages Holdings Berhad has decreased current liabilities to 9.6% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

The Bottom Line On Public Packages Holdings Berhad's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Public Packages Holdings Berhad has. And with a respectable 58% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Public Packages Holdings Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

While Public Packages Holdings Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here