We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Rambus' (NASDAQ:RMBS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Rambus is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.077 = US$79m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$101m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Rambus has an ROCE of 7.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Rambus compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Rambus Tell Us?

Like most people, we're pleased that Rambus is now generating some pretax earnings. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 7.7% on their capital employed. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 25%. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

What We Can Learn From Rambus' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Rambus has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

