We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Renewi (LON:RWI)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Renewi (LON:RWI) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Renewi is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.085 = €116m ÷ (€2.1b - €717m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Renewi has an ROCE of 8.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Renewi compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Renewi here for free.

So How Is Renewi's ROCE Trending?

Renewi has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 39% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Key Takeaway

As discussed above, Renewi appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And a remarkable 144% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Renewi can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Renewi and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

