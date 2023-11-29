We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Resources Connection:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$56m ÷ (US$522m - US$84m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

Thus, Resources Connection has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 12% generated by the Professional Services industry.

In the above chart we have measured Resources Connection's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Resources Connection's ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Resources Connection. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 13%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 31% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Resources Connection has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has only returned 4.5% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Resources Connection you'll probably want to know about.

