We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Rolls-Royce Holdings (LON:RR.)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Rolls-Royce Holdings' (LON:RR.) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Rolls-Royce Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.087 = UK£1.3b ÷ (UK£30b - UK£15b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Rolls-Royce Holdings has an ROCE of 8.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Rolls-Royce Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Rolls-Royce Holdings here for free.

So How Is Rolls-Royce Holdings' ROCE Trending?

Shareholders will be relieved that Rolls-Royce Holdings has broken into profitability. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 8.7% on its capital. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Rolls-Royce Holdings has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 50%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line On Rolls-Royce Holdings' ROCE

To sum it up, Rolls-Royce Holdings is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has only returned 2.8% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Rolls-Royce Holdings (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

