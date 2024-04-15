We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Schaltbau Holding (HMSE:SLT)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Schaltbau Holding's (HMSE:SLT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Schaltbau Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.086 = €30m ÷ (€658m - €308m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Schaltbau Holding has an ROCE of 8.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Schaltbau Holding.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Schaltbau Holding Tell Us?

We're delighted to see that Schaltbau Holding is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 8.6% on its capital. In addition to that, Schaltbau Holding is employing 38% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Schaltbau Holding has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 47%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Schaltbau Holding has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Since the stock has only returned 3.2% to shareholders over the last year, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

Schaltbau Holding does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

