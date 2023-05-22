We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Secanda (FRA:SC8)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Secanda (FRA:SC8) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Secanda is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.042 = €638k ÷ (€21m - €6.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Secanda has an ROCE of 4.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Tech industry average of 9.2%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Secanda's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Secanda here for free.

What Can We Tell From Secanda's ROCE Trend?

Secanda has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 4.2% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Secanda is utilizing 54% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 28% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Key Takeaway

To the delight of most shareholders, Secanda has now broken into profitability. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Secanda does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

