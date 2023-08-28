We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Shoe Carnival:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$132m ÷ (US$977m - US$135m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

So, Shoe Carnival has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Specialty Retail industry.

In the above chart we have measured Shoe Carnival's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Shoe Carnival is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 16%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 139%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that Shoe Carnival is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 3.2% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Shoe Carnival (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

