We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Sonova Holding (VTX:SOON)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Sonova Holding (VTX:SOON) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Sonova Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = CHF784m ÷ (CHF5.6b - CHF1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Sonova Holding has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 14% generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Sonova Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Sonova Holding here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Sonova Holding. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 18%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 27%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

What We Can Learn From Sonova Holding's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Sonova Holding has. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 40% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Sonova Holding that you might find interesting.

