We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Temple & Webster Group (ASX:TPW)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Temple & Webster Group (ASX:TPW) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Temple & Webster Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.058 = AU$7.9m ÷ (AU$194m - AU$57m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Temple & Webster Group has an ROCE of 5.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 18%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Temple & Webster Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Temple & Webster Group.

So How Is Temple & Webster Group's ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that Temple & Webster Group is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 5.8% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 1,293% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, Temple & Webster Group has decreased current liabilities to 30% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

The Bottom Line On Temple & Webster Group's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Temple & Webster Group has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And a remarkable 498% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Temple & Webster Group can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Like most companies, Temple & Webster Group does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

