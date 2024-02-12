We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Tsakos Energy Navigation, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$376m ÷ (US$3.4b - US$417m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Tsakos Energy Navigation has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Oil and Gas industry average of 16%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Tsakos Energy Navigation compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

So How Is Tsakos Energy Navigation's ROCE Trending?

Tsakos Energy Navigation's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 1,239% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line

To bring it all together, Tsakos Energy Navigation has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has returned a solid 63% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

