We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Waberer's International Nyrt (BST:3WB)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Waberer's International Nyrt (BST:3WB) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Waberer's International Nyrt:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.08 = €38m ÷ (€684m - €205m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Waberer's International Nyrt has an ROCE of 8.0%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 7.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Waberer's International Nyrt compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

The Trend Of ROCE

Waberer's International Nyrt's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 1,413% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line

To bring it all together, Waberer's International Nyrt has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And with a respectable 49% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

