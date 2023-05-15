We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Where Food Comes From, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$2.7m ÷ (US$18m - US$3.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Where Food Comes From has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Professional Services industry.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Where Food Comes From has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Where Food Comes From's ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at Where Food Comes From are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 17%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 33% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Where Food Comes From is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a solid 68% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

