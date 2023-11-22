We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At World Precision Machinery (SGX:B49)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at World Precision Machinery (SGX:B49) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for World Precision Machinery:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.015 = CN¥18m ÷ (CN¥2.2b - CN¥979m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, World Precision Machinery has an ROCE of 1.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 6.8%.

Check out our latest analysis for World Precision Machinery

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for World Precision Machinery's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating World Precision Machinery's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 138% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Story continues

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 45% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Bottom Line

As discussed above, World Precision Machinery appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Since the stock has returned a staggering 172% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if World Precision Machinery can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with World Precision Machinery (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

While World Precision Machinery may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.