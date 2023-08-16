The 'undermanaging' boss is just as toxic as micromanagers and 'lacks the courage or work ethic to really coach and lead,' a workplace expert says

Undermanagers often mask their toxicity through empty goodwill gestures and being super friendly. Photo by Richard Bake/Getty Images

Workers often think that toxic managers are the ones that are the most overbearing, but sometimes a laidback boss can be more damaging to your career.

Kevin Legg, the founder of Sage, a company developing training and curriculums for workplaces told CNBC in an interview that one of the most unexpected traits of a poor manager is actually "undermanaging" employees.

The undermanaging boss falters at the prospect of making difficult decisions and "will experience decision paralysis, making a bad situation even worse," according to Legg.

Legg explained that undermanagers mask their toxicity through empty goodwill gestures.

"To make matters worse, bad bosses are continually making a virtue out of undermanagement … [by saying, for example] 'My people can come to me if they need me – my door is open,'" he said.

Legg says that this type of manager is a "lazy boss who lacks the courage or work ethic to really coach and lead."

This will negatively impact direct reports, especially junior staffers who will have to learn to manage themselves.

"In the medium term, there is resentment at annual reviews when folks are passed over for promotions because they never lived up to a standard they were never shown," Legg said saying those employees eventually leave for managers that can actually help them develop.

Insider's Áine Cain previously reported that this type of manager is actually a pushover boss who can "seriously be hurting your professional development."

Cain said the characteristics of a pushover boss include indecisiveness, fleeing confrontation, going with the flow, and letting workers walk all over them.

"If your manager isn't willing to lead you toward greatness, that's a problem for you," Cain wrote. "It's not good for your professional development if you're able to coast by with mediocre work for years.

"Plus, this bad attitude towards leadership can cause your workplace to really stagnate over time."

