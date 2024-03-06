The Underrated Benefits of Off-Season Cruising





If you want to take a cruise but are balking at the potential hit to your personal finances, one option is to plan an off-season cruise. Peak season and off-season will vary somewhat depending on your destination, but summer months tend to be most popular with cruisers since the kiddos aren't in school.

Cruising during less popular months can offer some major benefits. And since we're smack in the middle of "wave season" -- the time of year between January and March when cruise lines offer their best deals -- you could secure serious savings right now. Here are five perks of setting sail during the off-season.

1. You can snatch up last-minute fares

The obvious reason to book a cruise off-season is that it's cheaper. But when you're willing to cruise off-season and your dates and destinations are flexible, you can score some especially sweet deals. Considering that cruise prices were up 10% to 15% in mid-2023 compared to 2019, that price relief may be especially welcome.

Cruise lines tend to offer their best deals far in advance. But they often drop their prices shortly before a sailing date to fill up empty cabins -- which you're most likely to find outside of peak season. In fact, some cruise lines like Royal Caribbean and Princess even have web pages devoted to last-minute deals. If you're a Costco member, you can also search Costco Travel for last-minute cruises.

2. Get a cabin upgrade

Because ships are more likely to have empty cabins during off-season, you may be able to get an upgrade if you cruise during less popular months. Some frequent cruisers report that they've landed a free upgrade to an ocean view when they've booked an inside cabin, or a balcony cabin after booking an ocean view. Some cruise lines also let you bid for an upgrade.

3. Score free onboard credits

Cruise lines frequently offer free onboard credits to passengers who book during less busy periods. You could land perks like a complimentary drink package, free wifi, or credits for shore excursions.

4. Take advantage of repositioning cruises

A repositioning cruise could be a good bet if you enjoy at-sea days more than port calls. Repositioning cruises tend to happen when peak season is ending in one region but winding up in another. For example, you might find a repositioning cruise that takes you from Hawaii to Australia, or from Seattle to Miami, though bear in mind, of course, that the cruise will always end in a different place than you started.

Because repositioning cruises can be a bit inconvenient for some and consist mostly of at-sea days, the fares tend to be steeply discounted. As of this writing, for example, Celebrity Cruises lists several 12- to 14-day repositioning cruises for less than $1,000 per person.

5. Avoid the crowds

On the other hand, if you want to visit lots of different ports of call, taking a traditional off-season cruise is a better option. You can savor the sites without throngs of other tourists. Since you're traveling during less popular times, you could also score better deals on airfare if you're flying to your port of departure, or on hotels if you decide to extend your vacation before or after the cruise.

How to get the best deals on cruises

Off-season is a great time to find deals on cruises. But make sure you score the best deal possible by booking your trip with the right credit card.

The best credit cards for cruises offer hefty rewards for travel purchases, including cruise fares, and also provide benefits like free trip cancellation insurance and no foreign transaction fees. You want a credit card that offers you maximum rewards for your travel, whether your vacation is on land or at sea.

