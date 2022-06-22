U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,786.60
    +21.81 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,650.56
    +120.31 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,172.16
    +102.86 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,692.93
    -1.11 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.15
    -4.37 (-3.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.90
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.47
    -0.30 (-1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0597
    +0.0058 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1470
    -0.1600 (-4.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2306
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8870
    -0.7700 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,498.36
    -1,024.84 (-4.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.55
    +2.47 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,093.38
    -58.67 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

New Understanding of Congenital Heart Disease Progression Opens Door to Improved Treatment Options

·7 min read

Scientists develop a roadmap to future personalized medicine for heart defects that develop before birth

HOUSTON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of investigators from Texas Heart Institute, Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine uncovered new insights into the mechanisms underlying the progression of congenital heart disease (CHD) ― a spectrum of heart defects that develop before birth and remain the leading cause of childhood death.

Texas Heart Institute
Texas Heart Institute

The research published in Nature represents the first reported single-cell genomics evidence of unique differences in heart muscle cells and immune systems of CHD patients. Uncovering these key differences and how these diseases progress provides an opening for researchers to devise new ways to treat CHD.

While the eventual outcome of heart failure in CHD is well documented, the underlying cause of declining heart function in these patients is still poorly understood. That knowledge gap in understanding has led to roadblocks in developing new therapies capable of extending a patient's life.

To address these unanswered questions, Texas Heart Institute and Baylor College of Medicine's James F. Martin, MD, PhD, collaborated with Iki Adachi, MD, Director of the Mechanical Circulatory Support Program at Texas Children's and Associate Professor at Baylor College of Medicine, and Diwakar Turaga, MD, PhD, a Texas Children's Hospital pediatric cardiac critical care specialist and Assistant Professor at Baylor College of Medicine, to profile heart and blood samples from CHD patients. The team studied patients with hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF) and dilated (DCM) and hypertrophic (HCM) cardiomyopathies undergoing heart surgery.

Dr. Martin is an internationally recognized physician-scientist who has made numerous fundamental contributions to our understanding of cardiac developmental and disease pathways, as well as tissue regeneration.

"Using several exciting new technologies such as single-cell RNA sequencing, we were able to interrogate samples from congenital heart disease patients at the single cell level. One of our goals is to improve the natural history of this terrible disease afflicting children," said Dr. Martin, Director of the Cardiomyocyte Renewal Laboratory at the Texas Heart Institute and Vivian L. Smith Professor in the Department of Integrative Physiology at Baylor College of Medicine. "There is still a lot of work to do as the team, including co-first authors Drs. Matthew C. Hill, Zachary A. Kadow and Hali Long, heads toward that goal."

Dr. Turaga is a physician-scientist dedicated to bringing cardiac regenerative medicine therapies to the bedside.

"This is the first step in developing a comprehensive cell atlas of congenital heart disease," said Dr. Turaga, physician in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Texas Children's, as well as an expert in genomics and microscopy. "We are creating a roadmap for therapies targeting individual cell types and unique gene pathways in CHD that include both the heart and the immune system, something that had not been reported before. As the technology matures, this will become the standard of care in treatment of CHD."

Dr. Adachi is a congenital heart surgeon at Texas Children's Hospital who is specialized in reconstructive surgical procedures of CHD lesions including those analyzed in this study.

"What we achieved with this study is absolutely exciting but represents just the beginning," said Dr. Adachi, director of the world's largest pediatric Heart Transplant and Ventricular Assist Device Program. "The collaboration between the extremely sophisticated laboratory at the Texas Heart Institute and the top pediatric heart center at Texas Children's definitely has the potential to go further."

The findings of the study not only provide a new roadmap to develop personalized treatments for CHDs, but also provide the scientific community with a critical resource of rare pediatric heart samples that can be used to make further discoveries and deepen our understanding of CHD.

ABOUT TEXAS HEART INSTITUTE (THI)

The Texas Heart Institute, founded by world-renowned cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Denton A. Cooley in 1962, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing the devastating toll of cardiovascular disease through innovative and progressive programs in research, education, and improved patient care. THI's scientists and physicians conduct fundamental biomedical, translational, and clinical research in cardiology, cardiovascular surgery, molecular-based medicine, stem cell, and gene therapy, and regenerative medicine both independently and in collaboration with organizations worldwide. As a global leader of patient care for nearly six decades, Texas Heart Institute has been ranked among the top cardiovascular centers in the United States by U.S. News & World Report for the past 30 years. THI is dedicated to spreading awareness and sharing updates on ways to prevent, treat and defeat the cardiovascular disease. With over 10 million visitors coming to its website from around the world every year, www.texasheart.org is just one of the ways THI is helping to educate people on the importance of heart health. For more information, please visit https://www.texasheart.org. @Texas_Heart

ABOUT BAYLOR COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Baylor College of Medicine (www.bcm.edu) in Houston is recognized as a health sciences university and is known for excellence in education, research and patient care. It is ranked 22nd among medical schools for research and 17th for primary care by U.S. News & World Report. Baylor is listed 20th among all U.S. medical schools for National Institutes of Health funding and No. 1 in Texas. The Baylor pediatrics program ranked 7th among all pediatric programs, reflecting the strong affiliation with Texas Children's Hospital where our faculty care for pediatric patients and our students and residents train. Nationally our physician assistant program was ranked 3rd in the health disciplines category and our nurse anesthesia program ranked 2nd. Located in the Texas Medical Center, Baylor has affiliations with seven teaching hospitals and jointly owns and operates Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, part of St. Luke's Health. Currently, Baylor has more than 3,000 trainees in medical, graduate, nurse anesthesia, physician assistant, orthotics and genetic counseling as well as residents and postdoctoral fellows. Follow Baylor College of Medicine on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/BaylorCollegeOfMedicine) and Twitter (http://twitter.com/BCMHouston).

ABOUT TEXAS CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL
Texas Children's Hospital, a not-for-profit health care organization, is committed to creating a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research. Consistently ranked as the best children's hospital in Texas, and among the top in the nation, Texas Children's has garnered widespread recognition for its expertise and breakthroughs in pediatric and women's health. The hospital includes the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute; the Feigin Tower for Pediatric Research; Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, a comprehensive obstetrics/gynecology facility focusing on high-risk births; Texas Children's West Campus, a community hospital in suburban West Houston; and Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands, the first hospital devoted to children's care for communities north of Houston. The organization also created the Texas Children's Health Plan, the nation's first HMO for children; Texas Children's Pediatrics, the largest pediatric primary care network in the country; Texas Children's Urgent Care clinics that specialize in after-hours care tailored specifically for children; and a global health program that's channeling care to children and women all over the world. Texas Children's Hospital is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine. For more information, go to www.texaschildrens.org. Get the latest news by visiting the online newsroom and Twitter at twitter.com/texaschildrens.

Media Contacts
Daynene Vykoukal
dvykoukal@texasheart.org
832-355-6628

Graciela Gutierrez
graciela.gutierrez@bcm.edu

Kelley Carville
kfcarvil@texaschildrens.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-understanding-of-congenital-heart-disease-progression-opens-door-to-improved-treatment-options-301573199.html

SOURCE Texas Heart Institute

Recommended Stories

  • Ocugen's efforts to bring Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to U.S. boosted by positive study results in children

    The Chester County company is working with the India-based developer of Covaxin to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to North America.

  • If You Have This Blood Type, Be Worried About Cancer

    Your blood type can reveal a lot about you like personality traits, but it can also indicate certain health issues you're at greater risk for such a cancer. Specific blood types have been associated with various cancers, however there are lifestyle choices you can make to help lower the risk according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss Already Had COVID? These Symptoms May "Never Go Away". 1 Lung Cancer Dr. JB Kirby a doctorate-pre

  • Raleigh pharma sees stock tumble after stopping trial. Now what?

    A Raleigh drug developer's stock dropped hard after the company said it would end a late-stage study for its co-lead drug candidate.

  • I'm a Virus Expert and I Warn You Not to Go Here Even if it's Open

    As much as we all want the pandemic to be over, it's not. Cases are spiking in many areas and although safety precautions have been lifted, trying to avoid COVID is still recommended because there can be long lasting damaging effects that harm overall health and lingering symptoms that can continue for months. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with different virus experts who explain what to know about COVID right now, when to still wear a mask and places to avoid in an effort to prevent getting

  • Government’s Moderna partnership to bring over £1 billion investment

    A partnership to open a new research and manufacturing centre in the UK will mean over £1 billion in mRNA research investment.

  • COVID-19 vaccine scheme for world's poorest pushes for delivery slowdown

    Leaders of the global scheme aiming to get COVID-19 vaccines to the world's poorest are pushing manufacturers including Pfizer and Moderna to cut or slow deliveries of about half a billion shots so doses are not wasted. COVAX, the World Health Organization-led scheme, wants between 400 and 600 million fewer vaccines doses than initially contracted from six pharmaceutical companies, according to internal documents seen by Reuters. While at first the initiative struggled for shots as wealthy nations snapped up limited supply, donations from those same countries later in 2021, as well as improved output from manufacturers - alongside delivery challenges and vaccine hesitancy in a number of countries – has led to a glut of vaccine in 2022.

  • Black patients more likely to be diagnosed with late stage lung cancer, regardless of income, education level

    Story at a glance Lung cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related death in America, and disproportionately impacts vulnerable communities. Looking at data collected between 2004 and 2016, researchers assessed late-stage diagnosis rates among different racial/ethnic populations. After adjusting for insurance type, treatment facility type, and other factors, Black individuals were more likely…

  • Krystal Biotech applies for biologics license for gene therapy

    Krystal Biotech Inc. has applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for permission for one of its gene therapies to treat a rare genetic skin disorder. Pittsburgh-based Krystal (Nasdaq: KRYS) said it had filed a biologics license application for beremagene geperpavec, also known as B-VEC, in the treatment of people with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB). DEB is a skin disorder that often occurs at birth and involves blistering and scarring throughout the whole body and a potential for squamous cell carcinoma.

  • AstraZeneca, Ionis plan to seek FDA approval for rare-disease therapy this year

    U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca were up 2.5% in trading on Tuesday after the company said an experimental therapy for hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloid polyneuropathy met its primary endpoints in a Phase 3 clinical trial. AstraZeneca is developing eplontersen with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. ; shares in Ionis were up 5.1% on Tuesday. The rare disease can cause nerve damage and motor disability and affects about 40,000 people worldwide, the companies said. They also said they plan to see

  • This Supplement Helps Lower Cholesterol and Blood Pressure, Experts Say

    Heart attack and stroke are among the top causes of death in the U.S., meaning that having a healthy heart should be among your top priorities. One way to do that is by managing your cholesterol and blood pressure, which can lower your risk of these acute heart episodes and more. Experts say you can achieve this through lifestyle changes, medication, and supplements. In fact, the Mayo Clinic says there's one popular supplement that should help you slash your LDL cholesterol and lower your blood

  • ‘Stealth Omicron’ was just overtaken in the U.S. by a new subvariant that evades immunity

    It’s not clear whether the even stealthier Omicron will cause a new wave of infections—a “wave upon a wave” of infections—or simply “extend the tail” of the current wave.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rules against DaVita over dialysis coverage

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected dialysis provider DaVita Inc's claims that an Ohio hospital's employee health plan discriminates against patients with end-stage kidney disease by reimbursing them at low rates in hopes they would switch to Medicare. In a 7-2 decision https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/byvrjaqorve/06212022davita.pdf authored by conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the court ruled that Marietta Memorial Hospital's employee health plan did not violate federal law by limiting benefits for outpatient dialysis because it did so without regard to whether patients had end-stage renal disease.

  • Buying From Mark Cuban’s Pharmacy Could Save Medicare Billions, Study Says

    The government health-insurance program for seniors could have saved as much as $3.6 billion over one year if it had bought generic drugs from the pharmacy, Harvard Medical School researchers estimate.

  • Biden administration is writing a plan to cut nicotine levels in cigarettes

    The Biden administration is writing a plan that would order cigarette manufacturers to cut nicotine levels.

  • Still testing positive for COVID-19 after 10 days? Here's what to know

    Experts share their advice about isolation, masking and more if you're still testing positive late into a COVID-19 infection.

  • Moderna to Build New Vaccine Facility in the U.K.

    Moderna said it would manufacture vaccines in the U.K. as part of a deal with the British government aimed at ensuring speedy access to mRNA vaccines in the event of future pandemics.

  • White House unveils plans to reduce nicotine in cigarettes

    The plan could dramatically reduce cancer deaths - a goal of President Joe Biden's administration.

  • Walmart Just Issued This Urgent Warning for Shoppers at Over 100 Stores

    When you think about shopping at Walmart, odds are low prices and a wide selection of products come to mind. These stores are crucial hubs for those in search of weekly groceries, as well as bargain hunters looking to score the best deal. But if you frequent Walmart or even just stop in for necessities, you'll want to pay attention to a new warning from the retailer. Read on to find out what Walmart is urging customers to look out for—and what product you should ditch immediately.READ THIS NEXT:

  • 3 critically injured when NYC taxi jumps curb, hits building

    Police said multiple people were injured when a taxi suddenly veered off the road and struck a Manhattan building on Monday afternoon.

  • Biden touts coronavirus vaccines for kids, warns against political interference

    “The United States is now the first country in the world to offer safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months old,” President Biden said Tuesday at the White House.