Understanding the current Child Tax Credit for 2023 and what's included in a modified CTC

What's the latest on the Child Tax Credit for 2023? Has Congress passed the changes that have been discussed since late January?

Let’s start with the unaltered Child Tax Credit (CTC). Put differently, we will cover the current provisions of the CTC, which also includes an Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) component. Then we’ll describe the proposed change passed in the House that has NOT been put up for a vote in the Senate as February closed.

Succinctly, the current CTC for 2023 is a $2,000 credit per qualifying child. For a taxpayer to claim the CTC, a qualifying child must meet the 3-A's test (i.e., Age, Address and Allowable documentation) as follows:

■ AGE: The qualifying child must be under the age of 17 on Dec. 31, 2023.

■ ADDRESS: The qualifying child lived with the taxpayer for over half the year in 2023.

■ ALLOWABLE DOCUMENTATION: The qualifying child has a valid Social Security Number issued before the date the federal income tax return is filed (including extensions).

If the CTC is equal to or less than the tax liability, it reduces your tax bill dollar-for-dollar. For example, a person with three qualifying children is eligible for a $6,000 CTC. If the taxpayer's tax liability (before the CTC) is $7,000, the taxpayer will reduce his/her federal income tax bill by $6,000.

When the CTC is greater than the tax liability, a $1,600 per person "cap" applies in the form of the ACTC mentioned in the first paragraph. Here’s another three qualifying children illustration. The tax liability prior to the CTC is $3,000. This taxpayer will drop his/her tax liability to $0 and then report a refundable credit of $1,800 (i.e., 3 x $1,600 or $4,800 - $3,000) using Form 8812 where he/she will report the Additional Child Tax Credit.

The CTC and ACTC “qualifying child" rules include a variety of relationships (e.g., step-child, grandchild, great-grandchild). There are also phase out rules that apply to the credit. Cubs’ fans, we have to report that Cody Bellinger's Modified Adjusted Gross Income would phase out any CTC on his Form 1040 and that was before he inked a three-year $80 million dollar contract with the North Siders. Check the Form 8812 instructionsfor full details of the phase out.

If Congress passes a modified CTC, the provision will be retroactive to 2023. If you've already filed your return, the IRS will do a recalculation and determine if you are eligible for an additional refund or a repayment of some of the funds you've already paid to Uncle Sam. The modified CTC raises the refundable portion of the CTC to $1,800 per person for 2023.

An Ad-Hoc comment we field occasionally is, "Why are the Federal income tax laws so complex?" A short answer to this very common and legitimate question: We are a very complex nation that could be described as a "melting pot" or a "salad bowl" that includes people involved in countless scenarios, situations and story-lines that have income tax implications. In responding to this wonderful and, at times, wacky configuration, the income tax laws, in many ways, mirror our nation's possibilities, problems and potential. Thus, we wind up with a "crazy quilt” law called the Internal Revenue Code.

Rick Klee

Rick Klee served as the tax director at the University of Notre Dame from 1998 through August 2019. A retired CPA, Klee is a graduate of Notre Dame.

Ken Milani

Ken Milani, a professor of accountancy at Notre Dame, co-founded the TAP and served as its faculty coordinator for 39 years.

