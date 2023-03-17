Understanding Modern Spectrum Management Training Course (London, United Kingdom - September 18-22, 2023)

DUBLIN, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Understanding Modern Spectrum Management Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of the course

Spectrum management requires knowledge of an unusually wide range of disciplines: engineering, economics, law, policy and regulation. It is also a field where accepted practices are changing rapidly. The increasing demand for spectrum fostered a growth in market-orientated approaches to spectrum management but the latest approaches lean more towards sharing as the dominant paradigm. This spectrum management training course delivers the essential technical foundations needed to support modern approaches while bringing attendees up to speed with the latest thinking in a range of other areas.

Who should participate?

The course is aimed at people who either work for regulators or a commercial organisation which needs to understand the principles of spectrum management. The programme is particularly relevant for the following fields: mobile; broadcasting; wireless broadband; electronics manufacturers; and public sector spectrum users such as aviation, maritime, emergency services and military.

The content is well suited to three groups of people:

Staff wanting a solid grounding in all aspects of spectrum management

Those experienced in one aspect of spectrum management seeking to broaden their knowledge

Staff wanting to familiarise themselves with the latest thinking in the field

The benefits of the course

The course is not just an opportunity to learn; it is a unique opportunity to debate the latest thinking with world-renowned experts who helped develop the central principles of modern spectrum management.

Further benefits include:

Interactive online learning software

15 hours of tutor contact time

All live sessions are recorded and available for later viewing

Additional pre-recorded videos

A chance to share experiences with colleagues from other countries

Comprehensive reading pack included

Certificate on completion of the course

