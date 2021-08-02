U.S. markets open in 9 hours 9 minutes

Understanding the Pandemic Stress Level in Singapore

·5 min read

SINGAPORE, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To better understand how stress is affecting Singaporeans during the pandemic, Traveloka conducted the 2021 Traveloka Wellness Survey with Singaporean respondents, covering all regions of the island, races, jobs, and genders.

Stress is an inevitable part of our lives. And when adding a pandemic to the mix, that stress can become an ever-present part of everyday life. However, stress isn't always bad - it can be a motivator as it helps us to adapt with challenges, honing problem solving skills and building confidence. Indeed, enjoying a break, taking a good amount of self-care and stress management have never been more important to help us face daily overwhelmed routines.

Based on the study, more than 60% of respondents noted that their stress levels increased after the pandemic with the West residents taking the highest spot with almost 70% stress level increased during the pandemic. We dug deeper to better understand what were the reasons that increased Singaporeans' stress level. The result showcased the top 3 reasons for Men's stress were caused by financial stability (51%), longer working hours (44%), and limited mobility (44%). While for Women, the top 3 reasons stress were triggered by limited mobility (45%), longer working hours (43%), and health risk (42%).

To see the urgency level on how our respondents would need to take a break, over 42% saying that they urgently need a break at the earliest opportunity.

It is unsurprising then that demand for staycations in Singapore has increased greatly with 78% of our respondents indicating their interest in getting some rest by doing a staycation in a hotel or resort with more than 3 days off to relax and unwind. While 53% of respondents also stated their desire to have fun at attractions and 45% of respondents looking for adventurous tours.

Traveloka Wellness Survey 2021 found out that majority of working Singaporeans are extra stressed since the pandemic hit, and they&#39;re eager to just take a break and unwind from work.
Traveloka Wellness Survey 2021 found out that majority of working Singaporeans are extra stressed since the pandemic hit, and they're eager to just take a break and unwind from work.

Take a Break with Traveloka

Aligning with its commitment as a lifestyle superapp, Traveloka takes cognizance of this situation as the customers' mental health and wellbeing which are paramount to the company. This has become the company's cornerstone in offering a myriad of staycation options that not only help alleviate stress, but also provide vast options that cater to everyone's needs.

Under the umbrella of #BreakawaywithTraveloka campaign, Traveloka encourages Singaporeans to give themselves a well-deserved and inclusive staycation package, plan the perfect weekend getaway, and spend quality time with their loved ones. A getaway without ever having to leave the country.

Users can join the #BreakawaywithTraveloka Instagram contest and stand a chance to win a free 3D2N staycation in a 5-star hotel as well as attractions vouchers such as S.E.A Aquarium, Madame Tussauds Singapore or enjoying Singapore's view from a cable car that is valid for them and their loved one. Not only for those who win the competition, but everyone who participates will deserve to get vouchers for hotels and attractions if they submit proof of entry that is worth up to SGD 100 for hotels and up to SGD 40 for attractions.

#BreakawaywithTraveloka Social Media competition

Wondering how to get all the perks, users can join the competition in sharing what they hope to take a break from on their social media page, whether it's work, the confines of your home, or just life in general.

Here is how users can participate:

  1. Follow @travelokasg on Instagram, please make sure the account is not private and set as public

  2. Create a post on their Instagram page with the template provided by Traveloka on @travelokasg Instagram page and use the #BreakawayWithTraveloka hashtag

  3. Tag @travelokasg in the caption/photo as well as one of their friends

  4. Keep the post up throughout the competition period (2 August – 2 September 2021)

After posting, submit user details, including name, email, IG username and post the link in the Google form provided on Traveloka's Instagram page to receive attractions and hotel vouchers. You will not be eligible for the vouchers and win the prize if you do not submit proof of post in the Google form.

Three of the best answers will win the staycation and attractions vouchers. Winners will be announced on 3 September 2021.

The travel industry has taken a hit in the last 2 years as the Covid-19 situation develops. With initiatives like this, Traveloka is not only able to support its customers in their pursuit of wellness and self-care but can offer support to local tourism partners and hotels that have so much to offer.

With international leisure travel still not possible for many, alternatives like staycations or even daycations have become the norm. And with the Traveloka app and its partners, people can curate and purchase incredible experiences with the touch of a few buttons.

Download the Traveloka app now and create your dream getaway.

About Traveloka

Traveloka, Southeast Asia's lifestyle superapp, provides users access to discover and purchase a wide range of travel, local services, and financial services products. Traveloka's comprehensive product portfolio includes transport booking services such as flight tickets, bus, trains, car rental, airport transfer, as well as access to the largest accommodation inventory in Southeast Asia, including hotels, apartments, guest houses, homestays, resorts, and villas, making Traveloka as a booking platform with widest selections of accommodation and packages.

Traveloka is also a key player in the local services category offering reservations for a wide range of local attractions, activities, wellness and beauty clinics, culinary directories as well as food delivery. Traveloka also offers financing, payment, and insurance products to help Southeast Asian consumers fulfill their lifestyle aspirations. Traveloka provides 24/7 customer service in local language as well as more than 40 different local payment methods. Traveloka's lifestyle superapp has been downloaded more than 60 million times, making it the most popular travel and lifestyle booking application in the Southeast Asian region.

SOURCE Traveloka Singapore

