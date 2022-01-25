U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,350.02
    -60.11 (-1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,106.12
    -258.38 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,603.71
    -251.42 (-1.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.77
    -41.74 (-2.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.34
    +1.03 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.00
    +4.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1279
    -0.0051 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7490
    +0.0140 (+0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3486
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9670
    +0.0070 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,672.29
    +2,539.43 (+7.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    833.24
    +12.65 (+1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.07
    +73.92 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Undertone Named to the 2022 Ad Age Best Places to Work List

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PERI

Undertone makes the list for the second year in a row and ranks four higher than last year, prioritizing company culture and its employees

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Undertone, a Perion Network Ltd. (Nasdaq:PERI) company and leading provider of Intelligent High Impact advertising solutions across all platforms, screens, and devices, today announced it has been named to the 2022 Ad Age Best Places to Work list for the second year in a row. This program was created by Ad Age and Best Companies Group, and Undertone ranked five out of 50 companies, which is four ranks higher than the previous year.

Undertone (PRNewsfoto/Undertone)
Undertone (PRNewsfoto/Undertone)

Ad Age Best Places to Work honors companies that went above and beyond to support their employees, especially during tumultuous times such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, Undertone exemplifies respect for its individuals and teammates by investing authority into its people, and one example is the development and hiring within. To ensure everyone is set up for success, the company established a feedback loop to increase development. Undertone also awards its employees' great performance with spot bonuses and company awards.

This year's annual survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and highlight the best employers in the North American marketing industry. Other components that led to Undertone topping the list include its devotion to diversity - more than half of its employees are women - flexible options from work-from-anywhere, unlimited time off and summer Fridays. Perion also recently gave Undertone the funds to provide every employee with a $1500 travel voucher as a thank you for a great year.

"When the company wins, we all win, so we are honored to be recognized for the second year in a row," said Dan Aks, president at Undertone. "The past two years have shed a light on the importance of company culture, and this award demonstrates our dedication to prioritizing our employees' purpose, goals and needs."

The list is chosen based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from their employees. Companies entered a two-part survey process, and the first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking, and Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and chose the final rankings.

To be considered for participation, companies had to be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity operating a facility with at least 15 employees working in the United States for at least one year. Organizations must also be an agency; ad tech firm; brand or corporate marketing department or group; or in-house agency of a marketer. Additional conditions applied; for more information on eligibility and other aspects of the program, please visit www.aabestplacestowork.com.

Ad Age honored all the winners and revealed the final rankings in a special report published today, and it can be found here.

About Perion

Perion (Nasdaq:PERI) is a global technology company that delivers holistic strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently "Capture and Convince" users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television – or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.

About Undertone

Undertone creates memorable ad experiences by thoughtfully orchestrating solutions across video, advanced TV, rich media, and social, to drive unmatched brand lift and audience engagement on virtually every screen, and every device. Their award-winning creative team uses the company's 20 years of experience, and billions of impressions worth of data to intelligently craft campaigns that can drive full-funnel KPIs while making meaningful connections with the 200MM+ unique users they can reach every month. Undertone brings the art and science of advertising together to intelligently craft campaigns that uplift consumers, brands, and publishers alike. Visit undertone.com to learn more.

About Ad Age

Ad Age is a daily must-read for an influential audience of decision-makers and disruptors across the marketing and media landscape.

Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy, and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting.

From vital print editions to must-attend events and innovative platform offerings, its industry-leading offerings include the coveted A-List & Creativity Awards, the Ad Age Next Conference, and proprietary data such as the Leading National Advertisers Report from the Ad Age Datacenter.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/undertone-named-to-the-2022-ad-age-best-places-to-work-list-301467745.html

SOURCE Undertone

Recommended Stories

  • Trulieve Celebrates Completion of Statewide Retail Rebrand in Pennsylvania

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, is hosting a statewide grand re-branding celebration spanning all Trulieve-affiliated Pennsylvania retail locations on Saturday, Jan. 29. Trulieve invites registered medical marijuana patients and caregivers to join the celebration at each of its affiliated medical marijuana dispensaries across the state.

  • AT&T Rolls Out Fastest Broadband Internet for Homes

    AT&T Inc.&nbsp;is rolling out the fastest consumer broadband offered by major internet providers in an aggressive move aimed at cable providers. Some 5.2 million customers could sign on. AT&T Communications CEO Jeff McElfresh is on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • GE Misses Sales Expectations in Setback for Larry Culp’s Turnaround

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. missed Wall Street’s sales expectations for the fourth quarter as it grappled with worsening supply-chain pressures, a stumble for Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp as he readies a plan to break up the conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Plunge Anew as Fed, Russia Stoke Volatility: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leader

  • Taiwan Dangles Incentives to Strengthen Global Chipmaking Lead

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan will push investment from foreign chip gear suppliers while offering incentives to attract overseas talent, part of a campaign to shore up its lead in making the semiconductors vital to future technologies.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Plunge Anew as Fed, Russia Stoke Volatility: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Ko

  • Life After Oil Arrives in Lake That Minted Hundreds of Billions of Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Lake Maracaibo is, in many ways, the unlikeliest of homes for a burgeoning shrimp farm industry. After a century of relentless oil drilling, much of it carried out in a reckless and haphazard manner in the final years, its surface is stained by petroleum slicks and choked with rusted-out rigs that stretch high into the sky.Most Read from BloombergStocks Get Crushed in Risk-Off Day as Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Eras

  • Could Amazon Buy Kohl's? (The Struggling Retailer May Be for Sale)

    Amazon and Kohl's already have a business relationship and the brick-and-mortar retailer could solve a big problem for the digital giant's owned and operated brands.

  • Tellurian investor sues Charif Souki, alleging fraud and seeking millions

    The investor's legal team says the lawsuit could invite scrutiny into Charif Souki from federal regulators.

  • Tesla countersues JPMorgan, claims bank sought 'windfall' after Musk tweet

    Tesla Inc on Monday fought back against JPMorgan Chase & Co over a disputed bond contract, countersuing the bank for seeking a "windfall" following Elon Musk's notorious 2018 tweet that he might take his electric car company private. In a filing in Manhattan federal court, Tesla accused JPMorgan of "bad faith and avarice" for demanding $162.2 million after the bank had unilaterally changed the terms of warrants it received when Tesla sold convertible bonds in 2014. "JPMorgan pressed its exorbitant demand as an act of retaliation against Tesla both for it having passed over JPMorgan in major business deals and out of senior JPMorgan executives' animus toward Mr. Musk," Tesla said.

  • Trian expected to revive its P&G playbook with Unilever

    Two and a half years ago Nelson Peltz, the billionaire activist investor who often presents himself as a partner with constructive advice for companies, told an audience of pension and hedge funds that no one had a monopoly on good ideas. Sitting only a few feet away, nodding in agreement, was Procter & Gamble Co Chief Executive David Taylor, who ended one of the industry's most acrimonious corporate battles by inviting Peltz onto P&G's board in 2018. For nearly four years until Peltz' retirement from the P&G board in August, the men traded ideas about how to woo new customers to buy Tide detergent and Pampers diapers.

  • ‘Product of USA’ on Foreign Meat Becomes Biden Antitrust Weapon

    (Bloomberg) -- Hamburger or a steak marked “Product of the USA” may contain beef from cattle raised as far away as Australia, a loose labeling practice that has grabbed President Joe Biden’s attention as he and anti-trust regulators set their sights on giant meatpacking conglomerates. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapU.S. Futures Fall as Stocks Mixed on Fed, Earnings: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHon

  • Banks Push Back Against China’s Plan to Curb Foreign IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Global banks are raising concerns to Chinese authorities about a plan to tighten rules on overseas stock listings, saying the draft rules are ambiguous and will expand Beijing’s regulatory reach outside the nation’s borders.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapS&P 500 Slumps 2% Amid Fed, Russia-Ukraine Jitters: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine Up

  • King Soopers grocery workers in the Denver area OK strike-ending contract that contains record raise

    A contract for more than 8,000 local workers contained the largest-ever raise for new employees as well as other provisions.

  • Oil prices are up but the taps aren’t flowing like they should be

    The price of oil is at a seven-year high, above $88 dollars per barrel. Demand is rising and may surpass pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, the International Energy Agency forecast last week, as the global economy seems not to have been stalled by omicron. At the beginning of the pandemic, when travel seized up and oil demand evaporated, the price of oil crashed below zero for the first time.

  • Google offers new replacement for advertising cookies after 'FLoC' falls short

    Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday announced its second try at enabling advertisers to buy ads based on users' browsing interests without having to rely on what it has described as privacy-invasive tracking cookies. Google wants to block tracking cookies in its Chrome web browser by the end of next year, which would prevent advertising companies from logging the websites someone is visiting. Advertisers, website owners and privacy groups have all raised alarms over the planned transition, and complaints have led antitrust authorities in the United States, United Kingdom and elsewhere to watch Google's plans closely.

  • U.S. Food Supply Is Under Pressure, From Plants to Store Shelves

    Weeks of workers calling in sick have added to continuing supply and transportation disruptions, making grocery store shelves harder to fill.

  • Author: The ‘collision of two megatrends’ will upend work over the next decade

    The global workforce is rapidly aging, requiring both companies and employees to change what work looks like, according to a new book.

  • Kroger Workers Approve New Contract After Nine-Day Strike

    More than 8,000 unionized workers ratified a contract that gives them wage increases and better benefits, another win by employees as companies struggle with staffing.

  • Wynn Resorts to sell sports betting biz, Peloton responds to another TV show, Ford debuts new Bronco Raptor

    Julie Hyman highlights top business stories, including Wynn Resort's plans to sell its online sports betting business, Peloton suffering a PR setback after a character in 'Billions' suffered a heart attack while riding the Peloton bike, and Ford's debut for its 2022 Bronco Raptor.

  • China's Tencent fires 70 staff, blacklists 13 firms in anti-graft campaign

    Tencent Holdings, China's biggest social media and video games company, on Tuesday said it fired nearly 70 staff over bribery and embezzlement incidents last year and named 13 companies it had blacklisted from future contracts. Tencent said in a social media post that it had also reported more than 10 people to authorities over their actions. Tencent started its anti-graft campaign in 2019 and has been regularly reporting the results of its probes.

  • 2021 MBA Jobs: At Top European B-School, 33% Make Tricky ‘Triple Jump’

    MBA students at IESE in 2021 It’s 2019 again at Spain’s IESE Business School — only now the money is better. The business school of the University of Navarra in Barcelona released its 2021 MBA ... The post 2021 MBA Jobs: At Top European B-School, 33% Make Tricky ‘Triple Jump’ appeared first on Poets&Quants.